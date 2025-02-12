"It says a lot about the players" - Ian Wright makes interest claim about Liverpool's loss to Plymough Argyle in FA Cup

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has a rather interesting claim about the fringe players at Liverpool following the Reds 1-0 defeat to Plymouth in the FA Cup on Sunday, February 9. The Merseyside outfit were knocked out of the tournament in the fourth round after making several changes to the starting line-up from their previous match.

Head coach Arne Slot made 10 changes to the starting XI from the club's previous 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on February 6. Claiming that these squad players aren't as bright as the first picks, Wright told ITV Football (via Empire of the Kop):

“I think that it says a lot about the players on the fringe of Liverpool. Because you could see in the interviews that Arne Slot was having, he wasn’t happy. I think he found out a lot about a few of those on that day."

He added:

“When it comes down to it, you’re playing against Plymouth, if you’re Premier League or not and you’re not professionally right in your head and your mind’s not right, you will get beaten. That’s what’s good about seeing that happen because sometimes the players need a reminder.”

It was a 53rd-minute penalty from Ryan Hardie that sealed the victory for the home side on the night. Plymouth managed 10 shots and found the target twice as opposed to the visitors' 14 attempts, of which four tested the goalkeeper.

Arne Slots makes damning remarks after Liverpool's fourth-round FA Cup exit to Plymouth

Liverpool boss Arne Slot claimed that the manner of his side's fourth-round FA Cup defeat to Plymouth was unacceptable. The Dutch tactician told reporters after his team's defeat (via Sky Sports):

"It should have an impact because if you are working at a club like this you should compete for every trophy. To lose against Plymouth is not acceptable. Now we have to show a different side of us because it wasn't only the result but the performance was far from what Liverpool's standards are as well."

The Reds will return to Premier League action when they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, February 12. Slot and Co. cannot afford to slip up and allow Arsenal back into the title race.

Liverpool are currently second in the English top-flight standings, six points clear of the Gunners with a game in hand. Arsenal play Leicester City next on Saturday, February 13.

