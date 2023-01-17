 "It is my second home" - Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni reveals which other national team he would like to coach 

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has said that he would gladly take charge of the Spanish national team if an opportunity presented itself, saying that Spain is his second home.

Scaloni helped La Albicelste to the most coveted international trophy in football, the FIFA World Cup, last month. Helped by Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi’s sensational brace, Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final. The game had finished 3-3 at the end of extra time, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat trick for France and Messi and Angel Di Maria netting for Scaloni’s side.

Spain, meanwhile endured a disappointing campaign in Qatar, getting knocked out by Morocco in the Round of 16.

In the aftermath of La Roja’s early eliminaation, manager Luis Enrique stepped down. With the position of Spain’s head coach currently vacant,Scaloni has been asked whether or not he would be open to filling it in the future.

“Why not? It is my second home. I am in love with being here, with how they treat me. Any Argentine would say the same,” Scaloni said on Spanish outlet Cope’s El Partidazo programme.

Scaloni did not have experience managing a senior team before he took charge of Argentina in August 2018. He only managed U-20s and was a field assistant, which led to criticism. Scaloni humbly admitted that the scepticism at the time was not misplaced.

“A coach who had only worked with the Under-20s and was a field assistant ... it is normal for a journalist to say: 'Where did Scaloni lead to be sitting on the National Team's bench’,” Scaloni concluded.

Scaloni's primary residence is in Mallorca, Spain. He lives there with his wife and children.

FIFA Disciplinary Committee opens proceedings against Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has started an investigation against Lionel Scaloni’s side, taking a closer look at the team’s actions in the World Cup final.

It's suspected that some players of the winning team engaged in offensive behaviour during the final against France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. FIFA’s official statement read:

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as well as of article 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Regulations in conjunction with the Media and Marketing Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, during the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Emiliano Martinez during Argentina's dressing room celebration.



"A minute of silence for ... Mbappe!"

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been heavily criticised for his obnoxious behavior after the win.

The Aston Villa keeper mocked France’s Mbappe during dressing room celebrations and later in the victory parade in Buenos Aires. However, as confirmed by FIFA’s official statement, they're primarily focused on the wrongdoings that took place during the game.

