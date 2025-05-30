"It does not seem that this, in terms of group, has a positive impact" - Brazil club's director confirms they will not sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Flamengo director of football Jose Boto has confirmed that the club will not make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese superstar's contract with Al-Nassr expires at the end of next month, and he recently hinted - via a social media post - that he could leave the Saudi club.

Ad

Ronaldo's next move has been subject to speculation since FIFA president Gianni Infantino suggested that he could take part in the FIFA Club World Cup. The 40-year-old has since been linked with multiple clubs participating in next month's tournament, including Flamengo.

However, speaking to Rádio Renascença, Boto insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is not in their plans.

"My idea and that of the coach (Filipe Luís), then it is obvious, for the club's marketing, the expansion of the name, there is another idea. As we have very clear objectives, which include winning the league, trying to win the Libertadores, the Copa do Brasil, trying to win everything if possible. If not, try to win two of the three big competitions here," said Boto.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"We don't look favorably on the arrival of a player, whether it's Cristiano (Ronaldo) or another player, just to play in the World Cup. We do not think that this will have a positive impact on the group. We will try to reinforce in this window for the World Cup, but the main objective is for them to be reinforcements for the rest of the season, not just for the Club World Cup."

Ad

Boto concluded:

"Even because it is a new competition, no one knows how the teams will react to this, and to be making an investment that can mortgage the rest of the season, from our sporting part, we do not see it with good eyes."

Cristiano Ronaldo has registered 93 goals and 19 assists from 105 games for Al-Nassr to date.

Ad

Will Cristiano Ronaldo sign a new deal with Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr sporting director Fernando Hierro has stated that the club want Cristiano Ronaldo to stay. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has opened the doors of the Middle East to the rest of the world since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Ad

Multiple superstars of modern football have followed in Ronaldo's footsteps and now ply their trade in the Middle East. Hierro recently stated that Al-Nassr are in talks to tie Cristiano Ronaldo down to a new deal.

"Cris is now with the national team, with a few days off. His contract runs until June 30. We will continue to work for all parties to reach an agreement. Undoubtedly, we will continue to work to ensure his permanence. The strong pressure from the whole country for him to stay will also be very important for him."

Ronaldo has also been linked with Al-Hilal of late.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More