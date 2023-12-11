“It seems Brazilians don’t like him” - Real Madrid-bound Endrick makes confession about Neymar 

Real Madrid-bound Endrick has admitted that he does not understand why Brazilians dislike Neymar. He claimed that the Al Hilal star was sad with the lack of support from his home country and hoped that he could turn things around.

Speaking to The Guardian, Endrick admitted that he was not sure why some fans disliked Neymar in Brazil. He highlighted the support Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski got from their fans and said:

"Look what's happening. In Portugal, Cristiano is an idol. Everyone loves him. In Argentina, Messi is an idol. Everyone loves him. In Poland, Lewandowski is an idol. And you see what they are doing with Neymar here in Brazil. It seems Brazilians don't like him. The player is a little shaken, sad. But I try not to think about it so as not to get upset. I want to make Brazilians happy with the Brazilian team."

Endrick will head to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, with the Spanish side having signed him from Palmeiras. The Brazilian helped his current club win the Serie A this season with 11 goals.

Real Madrid bound Endrick was close to joining Chelsea

Real Madrid-bound Endrick's father claimed that the Brazilian was set to join Chelsea. He revealed that the Blues had agreed a €60 million deal for the teenager but pulled out at the last moment.

Douglas, his father, was talking to The Guardian when he claimed that the youngster was shown around the club and also spoke to the players and coaches before they pulled out of the deal. He said:

"We received an invitation from Chelsea, from the owner, and we went there to see the club and the country. We saw Chelsea play against Arsenal and we had the opportunity to see the coach, the facilities, Jorginho, César Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva. They explained everything to us. We were introduced to the person who would help us settle in."

He added:

"However, everything was twisted at the last moment: I can't say 100% because I hadn't signed yet, but the agreement was closed. But then, at night, my son's representative called and said that the owner of Chelsea withdrew from the deal because the price they would have to pay for Endrick would inflate the market. Then Real Madrid arrived."

Real Madrid signed Endrick for a reported €70 million. They are hoping to replicate the success they had with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.