“It seems like everyone’s there” – USMNT superstar Pulisic makes honest admission on Lionel Messi impact in MLS

AC Milan and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic has shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi's impact on the Major League Soccer (MLS) and the overall popularity of football in the US.

Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent in the summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has been prolific since his arrival at the club, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 11 games across competitions.

Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami win their first-ever trophy - the Leagues Cup. He also provided two assists in their US Open Cup semi-final win over FC Cincinnati.

Regarded by many as the greatest player of all time, the Argentine's arrival has had a major impact on the football scene in the US, on and off the pitch. USMNT star Pulisic recently reflected on the same, saying (via ESPN):

"It absolutely helps. I mean obviously all the games that [Messi's] playing in MLS and these cups become massive games. It seems like everyone's there. It's exciting, it's fun."

He added:

"Obviously only a positive thing for this country, so I'm enjoying watching and following that Miami path. Obviously, some of our American teammates are there who've been playing really well, so it's fun to see how Messi has come in and help lift the level so much of that team as well."

Lionel Messi's arrival has led to a big increase in the viewership of the MLS. With the US set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Canada and Mexico, the increased attention is certainly a good thing.

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino on Lionel Messi's substitution against Ecuador

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner helped Argentina beat Ecuador 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday, September 7. Lionel Messi scored from a free-kick in the 78th minute and was substituted in the 89th minute.

The forward's substitution led to some worries among fans about a potential injury. Inter Miami manager Tata Martino, though, shut down those claims on Friday, saying (via ESPN):

"It does not seem like anything important. Some symptoms of fatigue, at least that's the information we have. We will know more today."

Martino was also asked if Messi could leave the Argentina camp and return to Inter Miami. He replied:

"I wouldn't venture to say as of now. It is early. Today could be an important day [regarding that decision], but I don't imagine so if he has a chance to play against Bolivia."

Inter Miami will face Sporting KC in the MLS on Saturday, September 9. Argentina, meanwhile, will next face Bolivia on September 12.