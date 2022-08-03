"It seems pretty shocking" - Ex-Premier League midfielder says 25-year-old will never play for Manchester United again 

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has said that Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson will not feature for the club in the future after his comments upon joining Nottingham Forest on loan.

Henderson shot to prominence with his performances for Sheffield United in 2020. He joined newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on loan this summer to get more playing time. The 25-year-old played just five matches for the Red Devils last season across all competitions.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Henderson aired his frustrations at not being offered the opportunity to establish himself as a first-choice shot-stopper for Manchester United. He also labeled his treatment by his parent club "criminal" for wasting 12 months of his career.

Speaking to talkSPORT Breakfast, O'Hara claimed that Henderson's Manchester United stint was as good as over. He said:

"It seems pretty shocking. He has obviously got his back up. He has gone back in thinking he will be involved. Let's be honest, David de Gea was superb last season for United. He's the number one 'keeper and one of the best in the world. Dean Henderson has to accept he is going to be a bit part player when David de Gea is there."

He continued:

"I don't think he will play for United again. That's it now. When you do an interview like that, you come out and slate your parent club it never goes down well with the fans, with the coaching staff. The new manager will come in and look at it and go 'it's time to move on'. Maybe he has done that interview because in the long run, he probably will want to move on."

The 35-year-old added:

"He's a top 'keeper, by the way. He is probably too good to be sat on the bench, but it is United. You don't come out and slate United if you are part of the football club. Let's be honest, the only way Dean Henderson is going to go to at United is down. Sometimes players say things in the heat of the moment when they are angry. We’ve all done it and lived to regret that moment."

Henderson is expected to start in Nottingham Forest's 2022-23 Premier League season opener against Newcastle United on August 6.

Manchester United aim to refresh squad in the ongoing transfer window

Manchester United have secured the signings of centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord this summer. They have also acquired midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer

On the other hand, the Red Devils have offloaded midfielder Andreas Pereira to Fulham on a permanent deal. Earlier last month, the club released midfielders Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard, striker Edinson Cavani and goalkeeper Lee Grant.

Manchester United will look to sign a few more players as they head into a new era under manager Erik ten Hag.

