“It seems as though he is wanting out and you think ‘well he could do a job at Liverpool” – Stephen Warnock names player Jurgen Klopp must sign

Stephen Warnock thinks that Liverpool should attempt to sign Leicester City's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans today.

The former Reds player thinks Jurgen Klopp's team should take advantage of the fact that Tielemans could leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Liverpool's German boss Jurgen Klopp admitted to needing an extra midfielder in his team this season. The Reds currently have Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita ruled out with injuries. Their two senior centre-mids, Jordan Henderson and James Milner, are north of 30 and unlikely to start every game.

Tielemans currently has only one year left on his contract with the Foxes and hence could be a decent option for the Reds. Warnock told Sky Sports (reported via HITC):

“There will be targets, whether they are long-term targets that they might need to bring forward. I don’t see them spending £100 million or so. I think it might be a loan. But then it’s very difficult to get loan deals of quality that will help you progress and win a Premier League title."

He added:

“The ones that stick out as a cheap-ish option is Tielemans at Leicester. Their fans won’t thank me for saying that, but he is in the final year of his contract. It seems as though he is wanting out and you think ‘well he could do a job at Liverpool’.”

As per Football Daily, the Foxes are demanding somewhere in the region of £25m for their Belgian midfielder. He joined the 2015-16 Premier League champions in 2019 from AS Monaco. Tielemans has racked up 24 goals and laid out 24 assists in 163 games for the Foxes.

Fabrizio Romano rules out 2 midfielder options for Liverpool this summer

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Caught Offside) has reported that Liverpool are unlikely to sign Konrad Laimer or Nicolo Barella today. He has claimed that RB Leipzig and Inter Milan are unlikely to sell their assets so late in the transfer market.

“Konrad Laimer was appreciated but RB Leipzig will not let him leave now, so Liverpool will have to explore other names from now until tomorrow night’s deadline."

The Italian transfer expert added:

“I know a lot of you want to know if Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella is an option, but unfortunately, he is not. There is no chance for the Italian to move to Anfield this summer.”

The Reds need to be swift in their decision-making to bring in a new face in midfield with only a few hours left in the transfer window.

