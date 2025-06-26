“It could be seen as a breach of contract” - Stan Collymore accuses Manchester United star of disrespecting Red Devils with latest post

Stan Collymore has accused Alejandro Garnacho of disrespecting Manchester United. The former footballer believes the winger knew what he was doing by posting the photo on Instagram with Marcus Rashford's Aston Villa jersey.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Collymore claimed that Garnacho is very much breaching his contract with Manchester United with posts and comments. He understands that footballers tend to wear jerseys of other clubs, but said that the intent behind wearing Rashford's kit was to send a message, as the two players were dropped by Ruben Amorim last season. He wrote:

"Alejandro Garnacho knew what he was doing when he posted himself wearing an Aston Villa shirt. The optics look really bad, especially because it is a team that he could realistically sign for this summer. In general, footballers wearing shirt of other teams is something that I do not like. I could never understand doing it, and in Garnacho's case, it feels like he has done it as a way to get back at Man United, given that he is expected to leave. And it also comes across as a come-and-get-me plea to any clubs that could sign him."

Trending

"I think these sorts of situations could even be covered in the fine print of players' contracts, that being any action that is seen as looking to force a move or attract interest while it is in effect. It could be seen as a breach of contract, but I can't imagine Man United will take extreme measures like that because it could come across as petty. It's simple for me: Garnacho was bang out of order for doing this. He's a Man United player, and frankly, it's disrespectful too. And the same goes for Marcus Rashford with his comments about wanting to play with Lamine Yamal – he's basically making it known that he is desperate to join Barcelona."

Garnacho and Rashford were dropped from the Manchester United squad for the Manchester City clash last season. The Englishman failed to get his place back in the matchday squad and was loaned out to Aston Villa.

Alejandro Garnacho's price cut by Manchester United after Ruben Amorim fallout

Alejandro Garnacho had a fallout with Ruben Amorim after Manchester United's Europa League loss to Tottenham. He questioned the manager's decision to bench him during his post-match interview, and that led to the manager openly telling him in the dressing room to find a new club.

Chelsea, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid have been linked with Garnacho this summer, but have yet to make a bid. Manchester United were reportedly asking for £60 million from the clubs interested in signing him.

The Mirror has now reported that the asking price has dropped to £40 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More