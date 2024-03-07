"It is not as serious as first thought" - Barcelona boss Xavi provides positive injury update on key player

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has played down fears over the injury suffered by midfielder Pedri by stressing that it wasn't too serious. The Spanish international reportedly picked up a suspected hamstring injury during Barca's La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao over the weekend.

It was first feared to be a serious injury, with head coach Xavi speaking after the game and saying that the injury didn't look good. In his words via Goal, he said:

"The injuries to Pedri and Frenkie do not look good. It is very unfortunate. They look like they will miss several games and could be out for a long time.

Early reports expected Pedri to be out for a period of five-six weeks with the club even refusing to stamp out a return date. However, three days after making that statement, Xavi has now come out to play down fears of Pedri being out injured for a lengthy period of time.

Xavi said (via Goal):

"What we are trying to do is prevent injuries, I think we have done an impeccable job, especially Pedri. I have already told him that it is the last injury. It is not as serious as first thought.

He continued:

"I’m sure he will come back and he will be important. He is not the first player that this has happened to."

Pedri (21) has been plagued with a couple incessant injuries, which has somewhat disrupted his game time at the club. Since making a record-breaking 73 appearances in 12 months at the tender age of 17, young Pedri has struggled to stay fit for long.

He has so far made a combined total of 24 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions this season. Pedri has also managed to register two goals and four assists for the Blaugranas with the player picking up his third thigh injury of the season last weekend.

Xavi Hernandez addresses the pressures faced as Barcelona boss

The Spanish tactician has once again stressed the immense pressure he faces in charge of the Catalan giants. Xavi compared himself with Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who also revealed in an interview that he suffers more than he enjoys as manager of Los Blancos.

Xavi, who is expected to step down from his role as Barca head coach this summer, hasn't hidden how tough it is to be in charge of the Spanish club. The Spaniard is currently faced with the task of sealing Barcelona's qualification to the quarterfinals of the UCL should they beat Napoli in the second leg at home.

Speaking about the pressure he faces, he said via, Football Espana:

"Barca always puts pressure on you. Imagine the maximum pressure that you have experienced in life, because that is what it feels like to coach Barca every day."

On drawing a quote from Ancelotti, he said:

"The other day Ancelotti said that he does not enjoy himself, that he suffers, and this is the what I’ve been saying for the last few months. You enjoy little and suffer a lot. It’s normal, it’s Barca.”

Xavi has announced his decision to step down as Barcelona boss after the conclusion of this season. He led Barca to the La Liga title in the last campaign.