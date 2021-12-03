“It was a shock” – Raphael Varane lifts lid on 'very, very interesting' transfer approach from Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United in 2011

Manchester United star Raphael Varane has lifted the lid on how Sir Alex Ferguson approached him in an attempt to lure him to Old Trafford in 2011. The Frenchman went on to join Real Madrid after a phone call with Zinedine Zidane that summer.

Varane decided to put an end to his 10-year association with Real Madrid in the summer. The defender left Los Blancos and joined Manchester United for a fee in the region of £34m.

Having put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Red Devils, Raphael Varane has his eyes set on helping the side return to the top of the English game. The Frenchman is determined to help bring back glory return to Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old has now lifted the lid on how Sir Alex Ferguson tried to lure him to Manchester United 10 years ago. Varane has revealed that the Old Trafford legend visited him at his house to explain how he could fit into the Red Devils team. He told The Daily Telegraph.

“It was a shock. To be honest, I was waiting in my house and looking out of the window to see if he was really coming. When he came, I didn’t speak English. My mum speaks perfect English, so she was the person who spoke more with him. It was a discussion about how he saw me, how he could have a project with me and how he could help me to grow as a person and player. It was very, very interesting and a very big experience for me."

Manchester United are currently far from their best. The team that bagged trophy after trophy under Sir Alex Ferguson's management have been struggling to find their footing since the Scot left Old Trafford in 2013.

Raphael Varane could have witnessed and been a part of Manchester United's glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson though. The centre-back was the subject of transfer interest from the Red Devils in 2011 when he was plying his trade for RC Lens in France.

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson's efforts were in vain as Varane joined Real Madrid

Sir Alex Ferguson was keen to take Raphael Varane to Manchester United. The Scottish tactician even visited the centre-back personally to convince him of a move to Old Trafford.

However, a phone call with then Real Madrid sporting director Zinedine Zidane persuaded him to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Raphael Varane was also not brave enough to tell Sir Alex Ferguson that he was joining Los Blancos.

The France international, though, will be looking to help Manchester United win trophies in the next few years.

