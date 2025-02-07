“It was shocking” - Jamie Carragher calls 3 Tottenham players ‘disgrace’ after performance in Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has slammed Tottenham Hotspur's midfield players after their Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool on Thursday (February 6). The pundit labelled the trio of Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Pape Matar Sarr 'a disgrace'.

The Lilywhites had an excellent start to the Carabao Cup semi-finals against the Merseysiders, winning the first leg 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium thanks to Lucas Bergvall's 86th-minute match-winner.

However, Ange Postecoglou's side suffered a different fate in the second leg at Anfield, succumbing to a 4-0 defeat. Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Carragher called out Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Pape Matar Sarr for their display.

He said:

"When I looked at those three midfield players today I thought they were a disgrace, those Tottenham midfield players. You’re playing a semi-final. First 15 minutes-half an hour, Liverpool will be on the ball, put you under pressure, but get after them, be aggressive.

"Maybe forget the ball the first half an hour but be aggressive, even f you’re camped in your own half. It was still so easy for Liverpool to get to the edge of the box. Those midfield players didn’t even put a challenge in. It was shocking."

"I think of a cup tie Liverpool played at home a few weeks ago in the FA Cup. Liverpool didn’t play their best team, but I think Accrington Stanley gave more than Tottenham tonight and gave Liverpool more of a problem. That’s not right," Carragher added.

The Reds will next face Championship side Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth Round on Sunday (February 9) while Tottenham take on Aston Villa.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot names 'only downside' of reaching Carabao Cup final after Tottenham win

Arne Slot has highlighted Liverpool's rescheduled fixture against Aston Villa as the only negative of reaching the Carabao Cup final after his side's semi-final win over Tottenham.

The Merseysiders booked their spot in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United, which is due to take place on March 16. The Reds were supposed to play against Aston Villa on March 15.

However, now that the cup final has been fixed, their match against Villa has been scheduled for a Thursday (February 20), making it a mid-week fixture. The Reds will then take on Manchester City the following Sunday (February 23), making it a hectic week for Slot's men.

Speaking after the Tottenham win, Slot said:

"Very pleased to go there but we know we will face a very tough opponent. They are a very good team but they will face a very good team as well. There is only one downside to reaching the final. It is playing Villa in midweek but being successful creates even more games. It is a positive and players get stronger in my opinion by playing games."

