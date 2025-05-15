“It shouldn’t be happening really” - Gary Neville names Arsenal star who mesmerises him

Gary Neville recently heaped praise on Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly. He named the 18-year-old his Premier League Young Player of the Year.

Lewis-Skelly came through the Gunners' academy and made his debut earlier this season. The then 17-year-old impressed highly and has now become the first-choice left-back at the club. He has put in some exceptional performances against the likes of Real Madrid.

On The Overlap US, former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville heaped praise on Lewis-Skelly, saying (via Arsenal Insider):

“I’ll go for Lewis-Skelly. When you watch him play, it looks like he has been there forever, just the way in which he has slotted in there. It was a position causing Arsenal problems at times in the last year or two. I don’t think they ever really buttoned it down. They had Tierney, Zinchenko, tried a couple of other options, centre-backs playing out there…

Trending

“I think he is an absolute find, unbelievable talent, and his temperament is fantastic. On the ball, the way he dribbles past people, it just mesmerises me. It shouldn’t be happening, really, at any age, let alone that age.”

Lewis-Skelly has made 37 senior appearances across competitions for Arsenal, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Thomas Tuchel named Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly's best position

Lewis-Skelly plays as a left-back but often drifts inside in midfield to make a double pivot with one of their midfielders. He also played in midfield for one half for England on his debut against Albania in March this year.

After the game, the Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel said that Lewis-Skelly's best position is midfield.

"I think his very best position is where he plays for Arsenal in the left double six, the double six inverted role," Tuchel said (via Metro). He’s a fantastic footballer. If you see him in possession games in training, the level of first touch, the quality of first touch, the quality of body movement, how he opens up his body, how he plays the passes, he has a very high understanding of the game, it comes very natural to him."

"He’s very versatile and I think he can do a lot of things. We tried to play more conventional today because it’s easier to learn, we have many players from many different clubs, he did very well because he can adapt because he understands very quickly," he added.

Lewis-Skelly will likely next be in action on Sunday, May 18, when the Gunners host Newcastle United in the Premier League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More