"It shows his humility" - When Cristiano Ronaldo tracked down Edna who gave him free Mcdonald's hamburgers as a kid 

Edna Caldas, who gave Cristiano Ronaldo free hamburgers when he was a kid, lauded the Portuguese icon for his humility, admitting that she never thought he would remember her.

During an interview with British Broadcaster Piers Morgan in 2019, then-Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo talked about Edna and two mystery women who gave him free hamburgers when he was at Sporting CP.

He recalled how he and his friends would knock on stadium-adjacent McDonald’s doors and receive food from them. Ronaldo appealed to find the three generous women, revealing that he would invite them to have dinner with him. Edna came to the fore shortly after, and she could not help but laud Cristiano Ronaldo for remembering his roots.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo needs your help finding Edna and two other girls who helped him when he was a poor kid in Lisbon. Cristiano Ronaldo needs your help finding Edna and two other girls who helped him when he was a poor kid in Lisbon. https://t.co/WssA8hmPnS

She told Portuguese outlet Record in 2019:

“I’m happy and it just shows how humble he is. I’m no-one really for him to remember me like that.

“This was something that all happened such a long time ago. I’m really happy at what he’s gone on to become. I never thought he would remember me so many years on. It shows how wonderful he is that he hasn’t forgotten small things like this from his past.”

Edna also revealed that she had become friends with Ronaldo over the course of his frequent visits and even had coffee with him once.

Former Manchester United man Kieran Richardson picks Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate

Kieran Richardson has snubbed his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate, giving his vote to Lionel Messi.

Richardson claimed that while Ronaldo and Messi were both sensational footballers, Messi had something that Ronaldo didn’t: the FIFA World Cup. He insisted that the trophy was the ultimate prize for any footballer and had serious weightage in the GOAT debate.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Former Man United midfielder Kieran Richardson insists Leo Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo trib.al/OiA5So4 Former Man United midfielder Kieran Richardson insists Leo Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo trib.al/OiA5So4

On The Steven Sulley Study, he said:

“They’re both the GOATs. But, if I had to pick one, then I have to pick Messi, even though I know Ronaldo, I’ve played with Ronaldo, I love Ronaldo.

“When they pass away, they’ll still be talked about forever, but just because Messi got that World Cup.”

Richardson further explained:

“It’s a massive thing having that World Cup, because even before Messi had the World Cup, everyone was saying ‘yeah, but he hasn’t won it yet. He can’t be the best of all time because [Diego] Maradona won it, Pele won it’.

“Now there is no question, he’s won the pinnacle any footballer would want to win. Even though they get their own accolades, World Player of the Year so many times, but as a footballer, when you’re thinking as a kid, you want to win a World Cup.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had contrasting campaigns at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While Ronaldo only scored once (penalty) as Portugal were eliminated in the quarter-finals, Messi bagged seven goals and three assists to help Argentina to glory. Messi was chosen as the Player of the Tournament and won the Golden Ball at the end of the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes