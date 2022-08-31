“It shows I am doing good things, it shows I am playing in a team which is competing at a high level” – Manchester United-linked midfielder reacts to transfer rumors 

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley is currently one of the players on Manchester United's radar as the Red Devils look to bolster their options in the middle of the park. Following several stories making the rounds, O'Riley has now responded to rumors linking him with a switch to Old Trafford.

The midfielder joined Celtic just seven months ago but has a lot of admirers due to his brilliant performances for the club. So far this season, O'Riley has recorded three assists in five appearances in the Scottish top-flight.

Reacting to being linked with Manchester United, the midfielder has insisted that he isn't thinking about his future right now as he is enjoying his stay at Celtic. He was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News when asked about Manchester United's interest:

“Yeah, it’s obviously nice. It shows I am doing good things, it shows I am playing in a team which is competing at a high level. But, like I said, I don’t think about any of that stuff at all. Right now, I’m enjoying my football here, I’m loving it.”

With the transfer window set to close in less than 48 hours, there are many rumors flying around as clubs look to make last-ditch signings. Asked whether he is looking forward to the end of the window, Matt O'Riley said:

“I think everyone does. Everyone involved in football, transfer times are a really awkward time. The fans are really excited. For the players and staff and the club, it can be stressful. Especially for players who are maybe trying to get a move, they are itching and stuff like that.

"I’m in the position right now where it is quite chilled for me. I’m not really thinking about much. I love my football here, so that makes it quite easy for me."

What's next for Manchester United?

United will be looking forward to wrapping up a deal or two before the transfer window closes. They will also be hoping to get a good result in their Premier League clash with Leicester City tomorrow (September 1).

The Red Devils are currently flying high after beating Liverpool and Southampton in their last two league games. It remains to be seen if they can make a run of three triumphs by beating the Foxes away from home tomorrow.

