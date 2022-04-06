"It was a silly tackle from Odegaard" - Kevin Campbell says Arsenal's laziness cost them against Crystal Palace

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has revealed that Martin Odegaard's lazy challenge on Wilfred Zaha was characteristic of Arsenal's poor display against Crystal Palace.

The Norway international was penalized for a second-half challenge on Zaha in the box by referee Paul Tierney.

The referee took a few seconds before awarding the penalty and Campbell believes Tierney was unsure of the decision. He, however, stated that the Gunners gave a lazy display against the Eagles and were duly punished.

Speaking to Football Insider, the 52-year-old stated:

"He walked away at first so I don’t think he was sure. I think he got a little shout in his ear just to let him know that it was. There was contact and it was a penalty. If that had happened to an Arsenal player I'd want a penalty. Odegaard caught him.

"Zaha has the ability to lose players in the box with a quick move. That is what he did to Odegaard. He wrong-footed the defenders and Odegaard caught him. It was a pen.

"It was a silly tackle from Odegaard but that was Arsenal all night. There was laziness in their play. They weren't at the races. They could have been playing until next week and they wouldn't have scored."

Arsenal fell to a 3-0 defeat away to city rivals Crystal Palace on Monday night. Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and Wilfred Zaha guided the Eagles to a comfortable victory at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal's defeat puts their top four aspirations in jeopardy

Mikel Arteta is looking to guide the Gunners to the top four

Arsenal's recent good run of form had put them in fine stead to secure UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in six years.

The Gunners had a one-point advantage over the chasing pack with two games in hand. However, two defeats from their last three matches have seen them lose their initial advantage.

Arsenal @Arsenal



We'll be with you every step of the way and we know you'll be back stronger



@KieranTierney1 Wishing you all the best in your recovery, KTWe'll be with you every step of the way and we know you'll be back stronger@KieranTierney1 Wishing you all the best in your recovery, KT We'll be with you every step of the way and we know you'll be back stronger 💪 ❤️ @KieranTierney1 https://t.co/n7ezLdfo2j

They currently sit in fifth spot, level on points with city rivals Tottenham albeit with a game in hand.

However, the tides have undeniably turned against Arsenal and the clubs around them will fancy their chances of usurping the Emirates outfit.

Furthermore, injuries to Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are also a cause for concern for manager Mikel Arteta ahead of his side's important run-in.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar