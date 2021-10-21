“It could be a smart piece of business” – Steve McManaman sees “no problem” in Liverpool signing Barcelona star

Steve McManaman has urged Liverpool to sign Ousmane Dembele next summer. The Barcelona star is heading towards the end of his contract and McManaman wants Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to bring the Frenchman to Anfield.

Barcelona are looking to offer Dembele a new contract, but there is no indication that the Frenchman will accept the deal. Juventus and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in the former Borussia Dortmund star, while Manchester United have also been linked.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Ousmane Dembele's agent has approached Liverpool over potentially signing the winger on a free when his contract expires with Barcelona at the end of the season.The 24-year-old wants to leave the Camp Nou and Jurgen Klopp is an admirer. [ @cuatro Ousmane Dembele's agent has approached Liverpool over potentially signing the winger on a free when his contract expires with Barcelona at the end of the season.The 24-year-old wants to leave the Camp Nou and Jurgen Klopp is an admirer. [@cuatro] https://t.co/0FjusfGxpM

Former Reds star Steve McManaman is keen to see Dembele in a Liverpool shirt but only on a free transfer. Barcelona paid over £100 million for the winger and are unlikely to sell him for less if he extends his deal.

"If they could get him on a free contract then I don't think there's any problem with that. His wage demands would have to come under the structure of what Liverpool would like to pay but due to the fact he would be a free signing and the player knows Jurgen Klopp personally, then it could be a smart piece of business," McManaman told HorseRacing "He's a very talented boy but his attitude has been questioned a lot during his time at Barcelona."

"He's had a lot of injuries...so his games ratio has not been good and that's another thing a prospective buyer has to take into account. Nowadays when a club signs a player, they look into every single aspect and not just what he does on the pitch. Liverpool will do their due diligence. However, a really talented player available on a free transfer is certainly worth a risk."

Do Liverpool need Ousmane Dembele?

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Barcelona believe Ousmane Dembélé is already being offered to other clubs, including Man Utd and Liverpool, ahead of the January window when he could sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain. (Source: Daily Mirror) 🚨 Barcelona believe Ousmane Dembélé is already being offered to other clubs, including Man Utd and Liverpool, ahead of the January window when he could sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain. (Source: Daily Mirror) https://t.co/o2E08ubBof

Liverpool are looking to add firepower to their attack. Takumi Minamino has failed to challenge for a starting role since his arrival from RB Salzburg. With Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino fighting for one place, no one is challenging Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Ousmane Dembele can certainly do that, but the Barcelona star will have to remain fit – something that has been an issue for him in his career.

