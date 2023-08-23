"It smells like he sweats straight cologne" - MLS star's wife makes hilarious claim after smelling Lionel Messi's Inter Miami jersey 

Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty's wife, Jen, has made an interesting claim about Inter Miami star Lionel Messi star.

In a riveting Leagues Cup final between McCarty's Nashville and Messi's Miami in Nashville on Saturday (August 19), the latter team reigned supreme. Continuing his rousing start to life on the other side of the Atlantic, Messi opened the scoring with a sumptuous 23rd-minute curler as the Herons led 1-0 at the break.

Nashville hit back through Fafa Picault 12 minutes into the second half. Miami went close to winning the game in regulation time, with Messi hitting the post and Leonardo Campana firing wide at the death as penalties ensued.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner stepped up in the shootout to convert his side's first penalty. After nine of the 10 players from both teams scored, it came down to the two goalkeepers. Miami's Drake Callender converted his effort and saved his counterpart Elliot Panicco's to spark wild celebrations in the Herons' camp.

With Miami winning their first trophy in their five years of existence, Messi exchanged his jersey with Nashville midfielder McCarty. His wife, Jen, said about the Argentine's jersey hanging by a frame above their bed (as per The Sun):

"No chance that's happening."

She later tweeted the photo and captioned it:

"We smelled it. It smells like he sweats straight cologne!"

Messi played a key role in Miami's triumph, bagging a tournament-high 10 goals and an assist, scoring in all seven games.

Break-up of Lionel Messi's goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running for Miami.

Lionel Messi introduced himself to Inter Miami with a brilliant free-kick winner against Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup group game, coming on as a second-half substitute.

In his first start for his new side, Messi bagged a brace and an assist in Miami's 4-0 win over Atlanta as they stormed into the knockouts. In the Round of 32, the Argentine was at it again, netting twice in a 3-1 win over Orlando.

Against Dallas in the Round of 16, Messi scored twice again, with Miami twice recovering from two-goal deficits in an eight-goal thriller. In the ensuing shootout, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored again as Miami won 5-3.

Messi then scored in the 4-0 quarterfinal win over Charlotte and the 4-1 semifinal win over Philadelphia. He then scored in the final against Nashville and also in the ensuing shootout as the Herons celebrated an unlikely triumphant run.