"It would solve all issues" - Financial expert claims Manchester United's FFP issues would vanish if they sold one player

Financial expert Kieran Maguire has claimed that Manchester United can solve their FFP issues by selling Marcus Rashford. He said that the Englishman will count as 'pure profit' in the books, and a fee of around £100 million will help the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, Maguire acknowledged that Manchester United were still facing FFP issues and they needed to solve it. He suggested that the possible sale of Rashord would be a massive boost to the club. He said:

"If Marcus Rashford was sold, then it would solve all issues that ManUtd face in respect of Financial Fair Play. First of all, realistically, they'll be looking for around about £100 million plus in terms of a transfer fee. That would represent pure profit on their accounts as he's an academy player."

Maguire added that they will be also saving a lot on the wage book and continued:

"Secondly, he is costing the club around £15 million a year in wages, so removing that would be beneficial to their wage bill. You put those two together, and it would mean they could become very competitive in the transfer market. "

Rashford has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal. Both clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on the Manchester United star ahead of the summer window.

Manchester United urged to sell Marcus Rashford by former player

Former Manchester United player Ally McCoist has hit out at Marcus Rashford after he missed the FA Cup clash against Newport County. He believes that the forward's behavior has not been good enough and added that it was time for the Red Devils to move on.

He told talkSPORT:

"I recently watched Marcus Rashford at Wigan [in the FA Cup Third Round]. I thought his body language was shocking. It really, really was. He needs a fresh challenge and ManUtd need to move on I think looking at it now. I don't know what he was thinking [regarding the party in Belfast]. If you are a Man United player right, you need to keep your head down and get the job done."

Marcus Rashford was dropped from the matchday squad after he missed training days ahead of the game after a night out in Belfast.