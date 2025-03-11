“It is something that motivates me” - LaLiga breakout star Jon Aramburu speaks up Real Madrid’s transfer interest and addresses future

Real Sociedad right-back Jon Aramburu has refused to indulge in rumors linking him to Real Madrid. Los Blancos are in the market for a new right-back, as they seek a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

The LaLiga giants apparently have their sights set on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract at Anfield expires at the end of this season. However, the Englishman could end up signing a new deal with the Reds, forcing Real Madrid to keep their options open.

Araburu has registered one assist from 36 games across competitions this season for Real Sociedad. The 22-year-old has shown great attacking adventure while he has also been solid at the back and could be a fine fit for Los Blancos.

Speaking recently on Sale y se acaba, as cited by Madrid Universal, Araburu insisted that he feels motivated by the rumors but remains settled with Sociedad.

"It is something that motivates me, [but I must] stay away from the speculation. What is said should not be a distraction. My focus should not be on whether people on Twitter say that Madrid wants me, but on playing for Real Sociedad, my club, where I am happy and where I need to keep performing well,” said Aramburu.

He continued:

“If an offer arrives in the future, there will be time to discuss it. My agent will handle that. [My] focus must remain on the pitch and not on outside speculation.”

Real Madrid are currently without Dani Carvajal, who is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Will Antonio Rudiger leave Real Madrid this summer?

Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger's time at Real Madrid could be coming to an end this summer. According to SPORT, the German defender is considering a move to the Middle East at the end of this campaign.

Rudiger has been indispensable for Los Blancos this season, registering 39 appearances across competitions, including 37 starts. In a defence stifled by injuries, the 32-year-old's availability has been godsent for the LaLiga champions.

However, Rudiger will enter the final year of his contract with Real Madrid this summer and his future remains up in the air. It now appears that Saudi clubs are lining up to prise him away at the end of this campaign.

The German remains settled at the Santiago Bernabeu and is unlikely to be enticed by a big paycheck. However, the player is attracted by the chance to play regularly as he enters the final phase of his career.

