“It was something very stupid” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca opens up on season-ending injury

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca has opened up on the season-ending injury that he picked up in training recently, calling it 'inexplicable and silly'.

Talisca was enjoying an incredible 2023-24 season so far, having bagged 25 goals and four assists in just 25 games for the Saudi giants. He has been the ideal co-star for Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, with the pair complementing each other's attacking prowess.

In a video update uploaded by the Brazilian to his fans on social media, he said (translated from Portuguese to English):

"I wonder how I got injured. It was something very stupid and simple. I was alone and went to finish the ball in training before the match. Anyway, it’s something that even I don’t know how to explain."

Expand Tweet

In an earlier video, he had thanked everyone for their unwavering support after the injury, which he picked up in pre-match training before Al-Nassr's game against Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League. He had said:

"Hello guys, thank you for all the comments and messages. I was not able to respond to everyone and I cannot respond. My head is still racing with everything that happened so quickly. Thank you and everything is fine."

Expand Tweet

The forward is expected to undergo a surgery on Wednesday, March 6, and is not likely to partake in any further games this season.

The injury came at an inopportune moment for Al-Nassr and Talisca, right before a crucial part of their season. The Saudi Pro League outfit went to lose the first leg of the AFC Champions League semifinal against Al-Ain 1-0 in the Brazilian's absence.

Cristiano Ronaldo left frustrated once again with Lionel Messi chants after return from ban

Cristiano Ronaldo made his much-anticipated return from the one-match ban that he was serving for 'provoking fans' after he made an inappropriate gesture towards Al-Shabab fans who chanted Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's name at him.

However, this did not seem to deter fans as they once again chanted Messi's name at the Portuguese forward, causing him to be visibly frustrated again. In the AFC Champions League, Al-Ain fans were the ones who chanted the Argentine's name during the game in the United Arab Emirates.

In the video below (via @TimelineCR7 on X), we can see Ronaldo saying:

"See you in Riyadh."

Expand Tweet

Al-Ain beat Al-Nassr 1-0 in the first leg of the semi-final. Soufiane Rahimi grabbed the winner at the stroke of half-time, and a late red card to Aymeric Laporte means that the Saudi outfit will be missing the services of their Spanish defender as well in the return leg. Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will take on Al-Ain in the second leg at home on March 11.