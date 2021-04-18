"It is special to be captain of this club" - Barcelona captain Lionel Messi speaks about Copa triumph

Lionel Messi expressed his jubilation following Barcelona's convincing Copa Del Rey win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. The Blaugrana won 4-0 on the night, with Lionel Messi's brace turning out to be the decisive factor.

Speaking after the game, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner couldn't hide his elation.

“It’s very special to be the captain of this club. It’s a very special Copa for me because I’m able to lift it,” he said.

Lionel Messi continued:

“Not being able to celebrate it with our fans is a pity. The situation is what we have to live with. It’s a shame. The Copas are always special and the fans enjoy them a lot."

Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong rounded up the scoring as Barcelona scored four quickfire goals in just 12 minutes.

The Frenchman opened Barcelona's account in the 60th minute, which was followed by De Jong's goal in the 63rd. Lionel Messi put the final nail in the coffin by scoring in the 68th and 72nd minute.

They all wanted a trophy picture with Messi 📸



(🎥: @lachainelequipe)pic.twitter.com/OW0V1mi7EO — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 17, 2021

Also Read: Juventus and Chelsea interested in swap deal - Reports

Lionel Messi shares his thoughts on Barcelona's season so far

Advertisement

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Final

Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona had a tough start to the 2020/21 campaign, and it looked like the fans would have to endure another trophyless season. The Argentine reflected on the same after the Copa Del Rey final.

We found it difficult to get started in the first half of the season. We dropped points out of innocence,” he said.

Lionel Messi also pointed out that Barcelona have gotten better lately, saying:

“We’ve been getting stronger, very good, and we’re in the title race. The other day, unfortunately, we weren’t able to get a good result in the Clasico.”

Ronald Koeman's men will now take on Getafe in the league, with a trip to Villareal coming up after that.

Barcelona are currently two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and a point behind arch-rivals Real Madrid, and will have a chance to mount pressure on the two Madrid teams with a win against Getafe.

Lionel Messi has now scored 30+ goals in THIRTEEN consecutive seasons 🐐 pic.twitter.com/6qrcoU9e4e — Goal (@goal) April 17, 2021

Advertisement

Lionel Messi has unarguably been Barcelona's best player this season, scoring 23 goals and providing eight assists in the league itself.

The 33-year-old leads the league in goals scored, and is second only to Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas in terms of assists.

Barcelona will be looking to win more silverware this season, considering the precarious situation surrounding Lionel Messi's future. Their only shot at it is in the league, as the team got knocked out of Europe by Paris St. Germain.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: Juventus star set to miss clash against Atalanta