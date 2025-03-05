"It would be special to go back there" - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard on potentially facing Real Madrid in UCL Q/Fs

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard has opened up on the possibility of facing Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The Gunners have one foot in the quarterfinals after securing a thumping 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday, March 4, in the Round of 16.

Odegaard scored a brace, while Jurrien Timber, Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard, and Riccardo Calafiori all found the back of the net. The second leg at the Emirates is now a mere formality for the north London side.

Arsenal have lost ground in the Premier League title race of late and are now 13 points behind leaders Liverpool. They were also eliminated from both domestic cup competitions. As such, the Champions League might be the only chance of silverware this season for Mikel Arteta's team.

Interestingly, the Gunners could be drawn against reigning champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. Los Blancos secured a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday.

Speaking after the game, as cited by Madrid Xtra, Odegaard insisted that it will be special to face his former side.

“Real Madrid in the next round? It would be special to go back there. We have to finish our job then see who we’ll face,” said Odegaard.

Odegaard joined Los Blancos from Stromsgodset in 2015, but spent most of his time at the club out on loan. He initially joined Arsenal in a temporary move in January 2021, before it was made permanent later that summer.

How many times have Arsenal faced Real Madrid in the Champions League?

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal and Real Madrid have faced each other just twice in the Champions League so far. Interestingly, the Gunners have an edge over their LaLiga counterparts in the tournament, registering one win, with the other game ending in a draw.

The two teams met in the Round of 16 in the 2005-06 campaign. The first leg at the Emirates ended in a draw, while the north London side secured a 1-0 win in the return leg courtesy of a Thierry Henry striker.

Arsenal reached the final of the tournament that season, only to come up short against Barcelona. The Gunners have never won the premier European club competition in their history.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are the most successful club in the Champions League, having won the trophy a record 15 times. Carlo Ancelotti has lifted the trophy five times so far, including three times during his two stints with Los Blancos.

