"It was spectacular, but it didn't happen" - Ex-Manchester United star reveals he rejected offer from Real Madrid 

Former Manchester United star Antonio Valencia has revealed that he nearly signed for Real Madrid before rejecting their offer.

Valencia reminisced that when he was playing for Wigan Athletic, he received an offer from the La Liga giants. However, then Wigan manager Steve Bruce advised him not to move to Spain and build his career in the Premier League instead.

The winger went on to join Manchester United a year later, in 2009. The Ecuadori international does not regret not moving to Los Blancos when he had the opportunity. However, he hopes that one day an Ecuadorian player will represent arguably the biggest club in world football.

Speaking exclusively to Ole, Valencia said:

Yes, when I was in Wigan, I got an offer from Real Madrid, and I sat down with the directors of that time. I was very young, and the Wigan manager loved me very much. I remember that he gave me some advice and said: 'No, wait, your league has to be England's; you have to spend your entire career here.'"

He added:

I was about to go to Real Madrid, but I stayed, and the following season, I went to Manchester (United). If my DT did not tell me that advice, I would leave. Imagine, Real Madrid is Real Madrid, one of the biggest teams in the world. It was spectacular, but it didn't happen, and I hope that an Ecuadorian can wear that great shirt."

Antonio Valencia achieved a lot after snubbing Real Madrid to join Manchester United

In hindsight, Antonio Valencia made the right call by moving to Manchester United. The Ecuadorian could have remained a bit-part player had he had moved to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Valencia won numerous titles at Manchester United between 2009 and 2019. He was part of the team that won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups and a UEFA Europa League.

He made 339 appearances for the Red Devils and contributed 25 goals and 62 assists across competitions. He started his time at Old Trafford as a right-sided winger but moved to a makeshift right-back.

Valencia became the Manchester United captain following the retirement of Michael Carrick. The Ecuadorian left United in 2019 to join LDU Quito in his native Ecuador. He ended his career at Mexican side Queretaro in 2021.

