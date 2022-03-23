"It started when I was with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United" - Paul Pogba opens up on suffering through depression

Paul Pogba has spoken about suffering from mental health issues, stating that it started during Jose Mourinho's stint as Manchester United boss.

The France international is in the final year of his United contract. While speaking about the mental challenges a professional player faces, the 29-year-old told French tabloid Le Figaro (as reported via ESPN):

"I've had depression in my career, but we don't talk about it. Sometimes you don't know who you are, you just want to isolate yourself, be alone. These are unmistakable signs."

He insisted that his depression started while playing under Mourinho between 2016 and 2018. The Portuguese coach and Pogba did not get along well, with the Frenchman saying in this regard:

"Personally, it started when I was with Jose Mourinho at United. You ask yourself questions, you wonder if you are at fault because you have never experienced these moments in your life."

Pogba added that all top athletes face this issue, but very few speak about it. He said:

"All the top athletes go through these moments but few talk about it. Inevitably, you will feel it [depression] in your body, in your head, and you may have a month, even a year, where you are not well. But you don't have to say it. In any case, publicly."

He explained that simply because athletes earn a lot more money than most working professionals, it does not immune them from the regular challenges of life. The former Juventus star explained:

"We earn a lot of money and we don't complain really, but that doesn't prevent us from going through moments that are more difficult than others, like everyone else in life."

Paul Pogba might leave Manchester United this summer

The French midfielder re-joined Manchester United in 2016 for a then-world-record fee of €105 million from Juventus. However, his time at Old Trafford has far from been a happy one.

Despite being a talented midfielder, Pogba has failed to perform consistently in United's colors, often drawing criticism from fans and pundits alike.

The player's current contract is set to expire this summer and it is unlikely he will extend his stay at Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mail.

As per the Mirror, both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the Frenchman on a free transfer in the summer.

