"It has started to really pick up" - Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on 'phenomenal' Arsenal star after Newcastle United win

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has lauded Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka for his performance during the Gunners' 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

Mikel Arteta's side hosted Eddie Howe's Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, February 24. The deadlock was broken in the 18th minute with an own goal by Sven Botman. After a few minutes, Kai Havertz doubled the Gunners' advantage (24') with the help of an assist from Gabriel Martinelli.

In the 65th minute, Saka made the scoreline 3-0 for the Gunners with a shot in the bottom-left corner. The fourth goal for the North London outfit was scored by Jakub Kiwior in the 69th minute, which was assisted by Declan Rice. Joe Willock scored the only goal for Newcastle in the 84th minute to pull the Magpies one back in the 4-1 loss.

After the match, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on Bukayo Saka. He said (via HITC):

"Well, the goals he is scoring and the impact again he is having on the team is phenomenal, but I think the upturn in form for Arsenal has coincided with Odegaard but also Saka. His form has jumped up again in that time and it has started to really pick up."

Saka had a passing accuracy of 84% and he also created two chances. This season, the Brit has made 34 appearances for the North London club, bagging 16 goals and 13 assists.

Arsenal makes new Premier League record during Newcastle win

The Gunners last conceded their last Premier League during their 3-1 win over Liverpool on February 4. Afterwards, they scored 17 goals without conceding a single in the English top-tier football. The record was eventually broken by Joe Willock, who scored against the North London club in the 84th minute.

As per TNT Sports, it was Arsenal's longest run of unanswered goals in Premier League history. After winning 3-1 against Liverpool, the Gunners defeated West Ham United (6-0) and Burnley (5-0). Next up, they will face Sheffield United on March 5 (Monday).