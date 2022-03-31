"It would be a steal"- Frank McAvennie claims £50 million is too less for Arsenal star linked with Real Madrid 

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie believes Real Madrid could pull off one of the bargains of the summer if they manage to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney for £50 million. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be a massive fan of the 24-year-old.

Tierney joined the north London club from Celtic in 2019 in a deal worth £25 million. He immediately became a regular starter for the Gunners and helped them win the FA Cup in his debut season. The Scotland international has become an integral member of Mikel Arteta's system.

He has formed a formidable partnership with Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes on the left side of the Premier League giants' defense. Tierney has become a fan favorite at the Emirates Stadium thanks to his professionalism, work rate, and defensive abilities. Frank McAvennie has heaped praise on the former Celtic star.

"Tierney has always been capable of playing at the top, top level. He can play anywhere he wants, I've always said that. He's such a good boy, he always trains, he always works. When I saw him for Celtic I thought he could go on to play wherever he wants so there links are no shock to me," McAvennie told Football Insider.

"He's never let anyone down at Arsenal, they gave him that chance to get better. He's reaping the benefits of playing with Arsenal and he's pushing pushed to improve even more. £50 million is cheap, it would be a steal if Real Madrid could get him for that and as a player, that is a big move to turn down," he added.

Real Madrid are bracing themselves for the departure of veteran defender Marcelo this summer. The Brazilian has become a club legend at the Santagio Bernabeu. He has made 542 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions and is widely considered one of the best left-backs of his generation.

The 33-year-old is in the twilight of his career, and has been unable to maintain fitness and consistency in recent years. His contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Ancelotti's side will therefore be keen to sign an adequate replacement.

Arsenal unlikely to part ways with Real Madrid target Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney signed a long-term contract with Arsenal in June 2021 which is set to run until 2026. The club are therefore unlikely to entertain offers for the 24-year-old. The defender is a player around whom Mikel Arteta can build a squad that will challenge for trophies in the near future.

Furthermore, Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and could leave the Emirates Stadium this summer. Tierney is viewed as a potential future captain for the Premier League giants.

The north London club have also vastly improved under Arteta. They currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, three points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham. The Gunners are favorites to qualify for next season's Champions League. Tierney could therefore reject the advances of Real Madrid to be part of Arteta's project.

