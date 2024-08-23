“It still baffles my head” - Ex-Arsenal scout names best player who did not make it as a footballer with the Gunners

Former Arsenal scout Joe Black has claimed that he was surprised that Kaylen Hinds did not make it at the top level as a footballer. He said that he was shocked to see that the ex-Gunners academy product, who was one of the best young players he'd seen, could not live up to his abilities.

Hinds was with the north London side from 2014 to 2017 before he eventually departed for German outfit Wolfsburg. Since that transfer, things have gone incredibly downhill for the attacker, who now plies his trade for Hemel in the sixth tier of English football.

Speaking about the 26-year-old on the Rising Ballers YouTube channel, Black said (via SPORTbible):

"The main one for me, and is still baffles my head, is Kaylen Hinds. He is probably, in my opinion, the best player I've seen that hasn't quote on quote, made it."

This story seems rather surprising, given Arsenal have a good track record of providing a platform for young, talented players coming through their academy. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, and Emile Smith Rowe, among others are just some of the names to have made it.

While he was with the Gunners, Hinds made 18 appearances across competitions for the team's under-21 side, bagging six goals and two assists. For his current team, the forward has played 19 matches across competitions to date, bagging three goals.

Arsenal academy product nearing an exit, amid Nottingham Forest interest - Reports

Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal academy product Eddie Nketiah could be headed out of the Emirates before the close of the transfer window. According to BBC Sport, Nottingham Forest are working on a deal for the striker that is set to cost about £30 million.

The links away are certainly not surprising, given Nketiah's role for the Gunners at the moment. Kai Havertz seems to be the first-choice striker under Mikel Arteta, while Brazilian Gabriel Jesus is the second option in the role.

Therefore, Nketiah is quite low in the pecking order, and this was on display in Arsenal's first league victory (2-0) against Wolves last Saturday (August 17). Despite being in control with 15 minutes to go in the match, Arteta decided against giving Nketiah any time whatsoever.

A transfer to a club like Nottingham Forest will certainly do well for the England international, who would earn himself the chance to play regularly. To date, he's made 168 senior appearances for the Gunners, bagging 38 goals and seven assists.

