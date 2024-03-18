"It is strange" - Former Tottenham man questions Arsenal star Ben White's decision to reject England call-up

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas has questioned the decision of Arsenal's Ben White to turn down an invitation from the England national team. The in-form right-back decided he would be best served remaining at Arsenal while the Three Lions face Brazil (March 23) and Belgium (March 26) in friendlies.

England have several good players in every position but are a bit light in the full-back positions due to a series of injury absentees this month. Injuries to Reece James, Kieran Trippier, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all contributed to White being earmarked to play a big role from right-back.

However, White preemptively reached out to manager Gareth Southgate to ask him not to select him. Speaking to Daily Mail, pundit Jermaine Jenas was surprised at White's action.

"It is strange. I think not everybody's patriotic, and I think we have to accept that. I think Ben has his own reasons why he feels it's best for him to not be selected for England. For all we know, him not being selected with England has such a positive impact on his club career, and he wants to focus on that," Jenas said.

Jenas praised the quality of the former Brighton and Hove Albion man and expressed hope that his choice has no long-term effects on his career.

"Not everybody's the same in football. We like to kind of pigeonhole players like, 'You've got to fight for your country'. It might be a footballing reason. It might be like, 'What's the point in me going if I'm not going to play?' I hope that there's no negative fallback for Ben because he's been brilliant for Arsenal and I think he's got to decide what's best for his career, nobody else," Jenas added.

Ben White last featured for England during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 26-year-old has featured a total of four times for the Three Lions and may not add any more caps for his country.

Ben White signs Arsenal contract extension

Arsenal man Ben White has penned an extension with the club, which will keep him at the Emirates until 2028. The versatile defender has become the latest of the club's stars to sign an extension.

White joined the Gunners from Brighton for around £50 million in the summer of 2021 and has become an important player for Mikel Arteta's side. He has featured 122 times for the club since then and registered four goals and nine assists, demonstrating versatility and tactical nous.

Arsenal have reached the summit of the Premier League and are in the last eight of the UEFA Champions League, with Ben White playing a key role. He has appeared 39 times across all competitions for the side this season and has two goals and four assists.