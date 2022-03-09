"It would strengthen Manchester United" - Steve McManaman picks manager who would provide 'strength and stability' at Old Trafford

Former Premier League attacker Steve McManaman is of the view that Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino will be a good fit for Manchester United.

Former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick is currently in charge of the Old Trafford outfit. The German tactician, though, is expected to move to a consultancy role at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have begun the process of appointing a long-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the summer. PSG boss Pochettino and Ajax coach Erik ten Hag are reportedly under consideration at Old Trafford, while Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is also in the mix.

As the Red Devils continue their search for a new boss, McManaman has stressed the need for the club to bring in a to bring in a manager who would stabilize them. The former Liverpool star thus feels Pochettino could be an ideal fit for them. He told HorseRacing.net [via The Express]:

"I think he [Pochettino] would strengthen Manchester United, but anybody would at the moment. I don't mean that disrespectfully. They're all over the place. They need to appoint 'A Manager' – and I'm not saying it's Pochettino – and give them a little bit of strength and a little bit of stability."

"I feel sorry for Rangnick coming in because with this 'interim appointment' until the end of the season and then him going upstairs, there are so many uncertainties that they've weakened his case as a manager. The way it's been handled has been shambolic. If it were Poch, if it were Erik ten Hag, it would strengthen Manchester United's case the way they are."

"It's just been a mess, really, and very unbecoming of them. I think they'll be better regardless. Pochettino is a great manager. He'd suit United down to the ground. And then he could probably aim for Real Madrid later down the line."

It remains to be seen who will replace Rangnick at Old Trafford ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Ancelotti not the right fit for Manchester United as per McManaman

According to ESPN, Sir Alex Ferguson has put forward the idea of appointing Ancelotti as the Red Devils' new boss. The Scot reportedly wants his former employers to go for the 62-year-old if Pochettino stays at PSG.

McManaman, though, feels Ancelotti is not the right fit for the Old Trafford outfit. He said:

"That [Ancelotti] wouldn't be a good appointment for Manchester United. I don't see the point of it."

Ancelotti has a contract with Real Madrid until the end of the 2023-24 season. Pochettino, on the other hand, has less than a year-and-a-half remaining on his deal with PSG.

