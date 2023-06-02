"It strikes me as very short sighted" - Journalist slams Barcelona's 'questionable' transfer strategy as they pursue move for Lionel Messi

Football journalist Jonathan Johnson has criticized Barcelona's precarious transfer saga as they desperately vie for the return of their former talisman, Lionel Messi. Despite their financial woes and mounting debts, the Catalan giants have set their sights on the Argentine superstar.

While the transfer window is yet to open, it has been confirmed that Messi will not be donning the Paris Saint-Germain jersey for the upcoming season. PSG manager Christophe Galtier declared this news during a press conference held on Thursday (June 1). The news left the football world abuzz with speculation about Messi's next destination.

Amidst the uncertainty, one club stands out for their unwavering determination to secure the prized signature of the legendary forward - Barcelona. Despite grappling with crippling financial burdens, Barca have not been dissuaded from courting their prodigal son.

However, this pursuit has sparked intense debate and scrutiny, particularly from Jonathan Johnson. The journalist expressed his concerns in an exclusive article on CaughtOffside Substack. He voiced his doubts over Barcelona's approach, suggesting that sacrificing other high-profile players to facilitate Lionel Messi's return is a desperate and unsound tactic.

He asserted:

"It's not the most sound logic to me. Messi's hypothetical homecoming to Camp Nou appears distant at best and may not materialize at all. For Barcelona to potentially jeopardize the balance of their squad by parting ways with other talented individuals demonstrates a shortsightedness that could lead to more problems than solutions in the pursuit of a Messi reunion."

While Barca's desire to rekindle their storied partnership with Messi is understandable, it could compromise their long-term stability. With an already tenuous financial situation, the potential loss of other key players to finance Messi's astronomical wages could exacerbate the club's existing predicament.

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have already announced their departures with Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati also reportedly on the transfer list.

Lionel Messi will decide on his future next week: Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez

Lionel Messi will make a momentous decision next week regarding his next career move. Barca manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed that the Argentine superstar will choose his path in due course.

With Messi bidding farewell to Paris Saint-Germain after a two-year spell, the football world eagerly awaits the outcome of this high-stakes transfer saga. As rumors and speculation swirl around Lionel Messi's potential destinations, the possibility of a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal emerged as a contender.

Meanwhile, interest in the legendary forward remains strong, with Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami and his former club Barca vying for his signature. Xavi explained to Mundo Deportivo (via ESPN):

"Next week he will make a decision, and you [the media] have to leave him alone. Amidst the multitude of hypotheses circulating, he will determine his future. The doors at Barcelona remain wide open, without any debate."

Messi contributed 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games for Barcelona, helping them win numerous trophies over the years. His potential return will certainly be a huge moment in the club's storied history.

