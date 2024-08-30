"It was stupid analysis" - Erik ten Hag calls out Alan Shearer for his recent comments about Manchester United superstar

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag aimed a dig at pundit Alan Shearer for his comments about Marcus Rashford. The Premier League icon criticised the winger's positioning in the Red Devils' 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, suggesting that a player of his quality should do better in that situation.

Speaking ahead of the side's upcoming clash against Liverpool, Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I was very happy with Rashy (Marcus Rashford) in pre-season, against Fulham and against Brighton. I didn't take him off because of his performances; we need rotation. It was stupid analysis, in this case, from this pundit [Alan Shearer]."

Rashford has had a forgettable start to the 2024-25 campaign, failing to notch a goal contribution in all three of Manchester United's games to begin the season. He is coming off a poor last campaign as well, where he bagged just eight goals and six assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

United's attack was a cause for concern last season as they bagged 57 goals in the league, the lowest among the top 10 clubs. They have added Joshua Zirkzee to help alleviate those issues but Erik ten Hag will be looking for more from the likes of Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho in this regard.

Gary Neville explains the reason behind transfer standby of Manchester United star

Sancho could be on the move in this window.

Pundit Gary Neville explained why Manchester United have found it hard to offload Jadon Sancho. The former Red Devils man suggested that the poor transfer business from previous seasons has made it difficult for the side to correct those mistakes.

He said (via Sky Sports' YouTube channel):

“What we are seeing here from Chelsea and Manchester United is basically they are trying to clear up their poor recruitment from previous transfer windows.

“And the player has got some leverage, they have got some strength, because they know they are on massive money, (they have) length left on their contract, and they are not going to be shoved out the door easily.

“The club are going to have to pay for the mistakes they have made and they arae going to want compensation for that.”

Sancho has been linked with Juventus and Chelsea as the transfer deadline looms large. Fabrizio Romano reported that United's demands have made the Bianconeri drop out of the race.

Thus, the Blues remain the lone suitor for the winger, with the possibility of a swap deal for Raheem Sterling also being discussed. Currently, Sancho's contract with Manchester United runs until the summer of 2026.

