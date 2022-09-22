"It suits me very well" - Manchester United star Christian Eriksen names his strongest position 

Manchester United playmaker Christian Eriksen has revealed that a central midfield role of a No. 8 is where he likes to play the most.

Eriksen made the switch to Old Trafford on a free transfer following a successful six-month stint at Brentford. The Denmark international has started all eight of the Red Devils' games this season and has been extremely impressive in midfield.

Erik ten Hag's side started the season in dreadful form, but have recovered brilliantly to win their previous four Premier League encounters. Eriksen has been a key part of that revival as he has partnered Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

When Eriksen was asked by Politiken where his best position is on the pitch, the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder replied (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"During that period we were probably searching – also for my own part. I played many different positions in a very short time. First a little striker and then down in defensive midfield. In recent matches, I have played as an 8, and it suits me very well.

"It’s great that we’ve come back on top with wins, which have been good for us and created a bit of confidence."

Manchester United star replies to Paul Scholes comparisons

Doubts were cast over Eriksen's arrival at Manchester United after he was released by Inter Milan less than a year ago on medical grounds.

Many believed that he would struggle to keep up with the pace of an Erik ten Hag system, but he has quickly proved those doubters wrong. Eriksen has since been compared to legendary midfielder Paul Scholes, who made 714 appearances for Manchester United. The one-club midfielder bagged 153 goals and 75 assists across competitions for the Red Devils.

About the comparisons, Eriksen quipped on how quickly people's opinions have changed, as he said:

"It’s football in a nutshell and shows how fast it is. Of course, it is great to be compared to them, but you create your own ways and your own name. I was lucky that I managed to play against Paul Scholes. He was a good player, so I’m happy to be compared to him."

Eriksen is currently on international duty with Denmark, who are to take on Croatia and France in their Nations League clashes this week. The Danes are preparing for their FIFA World Cup campaign, in which they will face Tunisia, France and Australia in Group D.

