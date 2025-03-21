“It was a surprise” - Alan Shearer delivers verdict on 32-year-old star being picked in England squad

Alan Shearer was surprised to see Dan Burn’s name in the latest England squad, as the Newcastle defender received a call-up from new manager Thomas Tuchel. The imposing centre-back has been a regular presence at St James’s Park since moving in 2022 but has never before been in strong contention for international duty.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer was asked if he had been impressed by any of Tuchel’s selections. He said (via Mirror):

"I was surprised to see Dan Burn in the squad. But when you look at his performances and everything else - his performance over the weekend in the cup final… It was a surprise [though]."

Burn was instrumental in helping Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, a result that ended the Magpies' long wait for a silverware.

Shearer remembered a light-hearted chat he had with Burn during the celebrations, jokingly encouraging him to retire on a high. He continued:

"I was having a pint with him last night, and I said, 'You might as well f***ing retire, man.' I said, 'Because the week you've had is not getting any better'. When I said that, he replied [jokingly] 'I might just go [retire] on Friday at Wembley!'"

However, Dan Burn's heroics have earned him a call-up to the England squad, and the 32-year-old looks unlikely to retire just yet.

Dan Burn earns first England call-up at 32 after surprise Tuchel FaceTime

Dan Burn has been named in the England squad for the first time. Speaking after his selection, the 32-year-old revealed he thought the phone call from England manager Thomas Tuchel was a prank at first.

He said (via Mirror):

"I thought it was a scam initially, that the lads were just trying to wind me up. But soon after, I got a FaceTime call from the England manager, and I knew it was real."

Burn has made his way up the English football pyramid over the course of his career, beginning in non-league football before achieving the top flight with Brighton and Newcastle. Having spent more than a decade getting overlooked for international recognition, he felt the moment would never arrive.

"Listen, I think when you go so many international breaks, and you're not called up, I think you think your time has gone. I've always felt I have the ability to play at international level, but you don't really get a chance, and you only get that experience if you've done it," he said.

"But the new manager has come in, and I'm so thankful he's given me this opportunity. It's been a very surreal week when you have the England manager FaceTiming you. It's been an amazing week," Burn added.

Dan Burn will be hoping to make his bow for the Three Lions when they welcome Albania for their opening World Cup qualifier at Wembley today (March 21).

