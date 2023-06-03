"It wouldn't surprise me if he wanted to leave" – Casemiro makes bold claims about Vinicius Jr.'s future at Real Madrid

Casemiro has made bold assertions regarding Vinicius Jr.'s time with Real Madrid, following a series of racist incidents in Spain. The young prodigy, who has seamlessly snatched Karim Benzema's torch, has had a season to remember on the field, dazzling as Real Madrid's beacon.

Unfortunately, away from the brightness of the pitch, he has found himself embroiled in numerous unsettling racist abuse incidents. The issue came to a boiling point during Real Madrid's trip to Valencia last month.

Since this explosive incident, many voices have clamored for La Liga to step up and curb these shameful occurrences. Casemiro, former Madrid icon discussed the issue with TNTSports Brazil (via Mundo Deportivo):

"It bothers us that there are people still like that. It is not the first time that Vinicius has complained, he complains a lot. I think La Liga has to take action, because they can’t lose a player like that.”

Given the racially motivated heckling Vinicius has been subjected to this season, Casemiro confessed his lack of surprise if his compatriot were to depart from Madrid:

“I’m glad he’s at Real Madrid, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he wanted to leave, if he wanted to do other things.”

In spite of this cloud, Vinicius shows no signs of wanting to part ways with the Madridistas. The 22-year-old continues his meteoric rise as one of the finest footballers in the world today. His impressive record of 10 goals and nine assists in 31 La Liga matches showcases his remarkable prowess.

Real Madrid set their sights on Kai Havertz

As Madrid seek to reinforce their attacking lineup, their gaze is sweeping across Europe in search of potential new additions. MARCA has highlighted Kai Havertz, the talented German, as a front-runner in this race.

Three years ago, Havertz was in their crosshairs, and now the prospect of donning the iconic Los Blancos jersey has come to light once more. According to MARCA, Havertz's name, along with other potential acquisitions, was tabled during a high-profile meeting held at Valdebebas.

The attendees included none other than Madrid President Florentino Perez, Director General Jose Angel Sanchez, and Carlo Ancelotti. Their discussion revolved around bolstering attacking capabilities, with Havertz emerging as a serious contender.

The speculation surrounding Havertz's potential move to Madrid once again highlights the club's commitment to maintaining their offensive prowess. The 23-year-old was notably one of the best attackers at Stamford Bridge this season, scoring seven goals in 35 appearances.

