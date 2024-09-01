“It was tactical" - Erik ten Hag explains Casemiro's early substitution in Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has stated that the decision to remove Casemiro at half-time in their Premier League fixture against Liverpool was a tactical decision. Speaking after the side's 3-0 loss against the Reds on Sunday, September 1, Ten Hag suggested that he wanted more energy in midfield.

Ten Hag said (via United Zone on Twitter):

“It was tactical because we were 2-0 down. The midfield was open and we needed legs.”

The Brazilian midfielder had a dreadful first period as his lethargy on the ball directly led to both of Liverpool's first half goals. He gave the ball away easily on the first one while it was taken off of him in the build-up to the second. He was subsequently replaced by youngster Toby Collyer, who was making his Premier League debut for the side.

The performance could spell trouble for Casemiro's future at the club. Having already been linked with a move elsewhere in the summer window, combined with the arrival of Manuel Ugarte, he could be sold in the January transfer window.

Manchester United were far off the mark in a forgettable outing. Arne Slot's side were completely dominant across both halves, scoring their third in the second half as they shrugged the hosts off easily to maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

Roy Keane hits out at poor Manchester United following loss to Liverpool

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane suggested that the match-up was never equal between Manchester United and Liverpool. Speaking after the game, the former midfielder also praised the effectiveness of the Reds.

Keane said on Sky Sports (via The Independent):

"It was far from an even game. Liverpool were very, very good, and very efficient. They looked sharp going forward, looked strong and fitter."

"You can try and dress it up a little bit, but United were shocking. Every time Liverpool went forward, they looked like they were going to score. Not good. There has been a lot of good PR about Manchester United over the last few months about plans for the stadium, blah blah blah, but in a big game against Liverpool, I’m just really disappointed that Manchester United didn’t turn up."

Keane added:

“I’m always surprised when the game is over after 50 or 60 minutes. I know you can have an off day, but for the game to be over after an hour, it’s hard to accept.”

Liverpool ran riot against the hosts in what was a poor showing from the Red Devils. Luis Diaz bagged a double and Mohamed Salah added another, putting United's defense to the sword.

The result leaves Manchester United with just three points from their first three Premier League games. With back-to-back losses against Brighton and the Reds, they have a lot to think about heading into the international break.

