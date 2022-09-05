“It takes just one to show leadership, it doesn’t have to be the shouter or the captain” – Gary Neville names 2 Manchester United stars who have restored fighting spirit within the team

Gary Neville has claimed that two new players at Manchester United have shown the rest how to reinstil fighting spirit in the squad.

Speaking after United's 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford, he said on the Gary Neville Podcast on Sky Sports:

"Some people will say it's the manager. Some will say it's the changes that have been made with regards to Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire being left out.

"Do you know something? I will point to a little thing that I saw in the second half of the Brentford game and that's Tyrell Malacia. Someone on the pitch with a bit of personality, fight, and spirit."

Manchester United have bounced back with four wins after losing their first two games of the league season.

Neville continued to talk about how the fighting spirit can come from anyone and not necessarily the captain.

"And to be fair to Lisandro Martinez who wasn't on the pitch in that second half against Brentford because he was substituted. But against Liverpool there was some tenacity and from that, what you're seeing is Diogo Dalot is a lot more aggressive.

"The midfield players are a bit more aggressive. It takes just one to show leadership, it doesn't have to be the shouter or the captain."

Erik ten Hag making his mark at Manchester United

The Dutch boss was greeted with a harsh welcome in the Premier League when his team lost their two opening games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, respectively.

However, he dug deep to get a reaction out of his team and they responded with a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in gameweek three. Manchester United have since won three more games on the trot, with the most recent one coming against Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side were unbeaten prior to their defeat against the Red Devils at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford scored twice while debutant Antony opened the scoring for the home team. Bukayo Saka scored a solitary goal for Arsenal in the game.

