"It could have been three or four nil" - Ten Hag calls out 3 Manchester United stars for missing chances in win over Luton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has lashed out at Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho for missing chances in their 2-1 win over Luton Town on Sunday, February 18.

Although the Red Devils enjoyed an early lead at Kenilworth Road, the game ended tighter than anticipated because they missed several chances. Rasmus Hojlund quickly put United ahead with two goals in the first seven minutes, but Carlton Morris pulled one back for Luton, and the hosts threatened for much of the game.

Speaking after the game, Erik ten Hag pointed out how his players' missed opportunities kept the game from ending with a larger margin (via Mirror):

"I think quick up and, as you say, we had good chances with Garnacho and Rashford, it could have been three or four-nil. After that we lose some focus and we are not so strict in what we should do and they came more in the game. We dropped too deep and allowed them too many passes."

The manager continued, directly calling out all three players who missed big chances:

"We gave some chances away and they got the 2-1. That's no good. But after half-time we picked it up. We had several chances. So many chances one against one. I think it was Garnacho, Rashford again, it was Bruno Fernandes. We had so many chances, it should be 3-1 in these moments."

This win has put Manchester United even closer to the top four in the league, trailing behind Tottenham and Aston Villa. However, they remain 13 points away from Liverpool, who sit in first place.

Erik ten Hag claims Manchester United are "back in the race" to the top 4

Manchester United have won their fourth game in a row in the Premier League, thanks to an early brace from young striker Rasmus Hojlund. Although they conceded a goal, the Red Devils held on to secure the victory, which has led them on an unbeaten league run in 2024.

As far as manager Erik ten Hag is concerned, the win over Luton Town has put them back in the race for the UEFA Champions League spots. He told Sky Sports (via Eurosport):

“We are back in the race [for the top four]. We are building momentum. Now we have to keep this going; we have to work on our game, and build pressure on [those above us]. We have to go from game to game. Every game is a final to get closer and make more distance to the teams who are behind us.”

Next, Manchester United will face Fulham in the Premier League (February 24), before meeting Nottingham Forest away from home in the fifth round of the FA Cup (February 28).