"It was time to change my play and ambition" - Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema says things are 'going well' for him after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure 

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has admitted he has flourished following the departure of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2018, as per ManagingMadrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo departed the Santiago Bernabeu having become a Los Blancos legend, managing an astounding 444 goals in 434 appearances.

But in his absence, Benzema has stepped up and become Real Madrid's talisman, surely crowning himself this year's Ballon d'Or winner with a phenomenal season.

The France striker managed 44 goals in 46 appearances, finishing top scorer of La Liga (27) and the Champions League (15).

Benzema was speaking ahead of Madrid's UEFA Super Cup clash with Eintracht Frankfurt when he was asked about his role in the post-Ronaldo era:

“It’s true that I’ve scored more goals since he left, but when he was here I was assisting and he helped me a lot on and off the pitch."

The veteran forward continued,

"But, I knew I could do more. When he left, it was time to change my play and ambition and so far it’s going well.”

Benzema led Real Madrid to the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League in impressive fashion.

Asked about whether he believes he is the best player in the world, the Frenchman responded:

“I’m not going to say if I’m the best or not. But, each year I try to give my maximum for the best club in the world. I have to play to a high level every year, but it’s true that last year’s level was very good."

Benzema added:

"I just try to help my team in the matches. I’m not thinking about Marcelo’s record, but I’m going to try to win as many trophies as possible. I’ve always said that the collective trophies are more important than the individual ones.”

Real Madrid face Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup final on August 10 with Benzema eyeing more European glory.

Benzema has become Real Madrid's talisman following Cristiano Ronaldo departure

The former Lyon striker is Madrid's main man and skipper

The talismanic forward was also asked what it meant to be Madrid captain in which he responded:

“To be the captain is something I’m very proud of. It’s because of all the work I’ve done since I was little. All that changes is that I’m now the first captain, but it’ll be the same in the sense of helping my teammates as much as possible."

He added:

"We’re the champions of Europe and we’ll give our all to win this match and to bring the trophy back to Madrid.”

As time has gone on, the striker has earned more praise for his professionalism having been questioned during the earlier stages of his career.

The French star has flourished at the age of 34 and is still turning back the years at the Bernabeu. Cristiano Ronaldo's departure has only worked in the Frenchman's favor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett