"It took me a while to get going" - Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos admits he had a slow start to the season but believes success 'will come' for Los Blancos

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has acknowledged that he has had a sluggish start to the season so far but is now in terrific form. The German spent the first half of the season recovering from an injury. However he believes the international break has come at the right time for him and that he will reap the benefits.

"I'm fine, it took me a while to get going with the injury I had but now I can say I'm feeling good," Kroos told Real Madrid TV. "The break will serve as a rest for me, I've played almost all the last six games and now I need to do some more specific work. I can handle the workload well."

Kroos came up with a rare goal in a 2-1 win against Rayo Vallecano in his most recent game for Real Madrid. He continues to better himself as we get further into the season.

He further said:

"I like scoring, too, but I'm not there to score goals. I have other important things to offer the team. I don't score many goals but I enjoy scoring, especially at the Bernabeu."

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos believes Real Madrid can win every trophy this season

Toni Kroos in action for Real Madrid

As for his goals for the rest of the season at Real Madrid, the demands are always the same i.e. win everything.

"At this club you want to win every competition. For me, the first thing is to have a good, injury-free season from now on and if I feel good, I won't worry because successes will come," said Kroos.

While speaking about Real Madrid and what the club is capable of achieving, Kroos added:

"If we're all feeling good and enjoying ourselves, we can win things. I would say that we have to win LaLiga Santander, the Champions League...but sometimes it's hard to control it. We're well prepared.”

The German midfielder plans on picking up where he left off before the international break. He is looking forward to continuing his newfound run of form for the club.

Kroos thinks Real Madrid can achieve a lot this season if they continue playing good football and wants to help the club do that this season.

