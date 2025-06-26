"It took him a long time to perform" - Brad Pitt gives honest opinion on Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has talked about his admiration for Argentine legend Lionel Messi and heaped praise on his performances during La Albiceleste's 2022 World Cup win. Pitt was talking to his F1 movie co-star Damson Idris when the duo spoke about Messi.

During an appearance on LADbible's Agree to Disagree, the topic of Messi came up. Pitt and Idris called the Inter Miami star an "alien" and said (via GOAL):

"Hey, he's amazing, man! I love him. As a tourist, I would jump in and see him. It took him a long time to perform in the great show (the World Cup). Then, the last one (he showed up). Oh did he, and I go, okay, I understand."

Anthony Mackie, who currently plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also spoke about Messi and claimed that his sons were big fans of the superstar. He told Clarin:

"Everybody that knows soccer loves Messi. He's the guy. My boys, all four of them play soccer. They know much more about soccer than I do, so there are certain players that they have their jerseys and they look up to. They are really into the idea of soccer becoming bigger in the States – with MLS – and taking them to games so they can experience it."

Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup in 2022 with Argentina, playing a key part in the team's victory. He scored twice in the final against France and also found of the back of the net in the decisive penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi and his Hollywood connection

Lionel Messi has been performing Marvel-inspired celebrations since moving to Inter Miami in 2023. The Argentine spoke about the reason behind them and said that it was because of his sons. He said (via GOAL):

"My three sons are still on vacation, have not started school yet, so every night we watch Marvel superhero movies. They came up with the idea and asked that whenever I have a game and score a goal, I do a Marvel superhero celebration. That's how it started, and we continued that ritual. Each time we watched a new movie, we would practice a goal celebration. But I only do them for home games, when the kids are here, near me, so we can share those moments. When I see them in the stands, that is when I do them."

Lionel Messi is reportedly in contract talks with Inter Miami as he looks to extend his stay at the club. His current contract with the Herons will expire at the end of 2025.

