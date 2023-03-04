“It took me by surprise” – Martin Odegaard lavishes praise on Arsenal teammate for ‘unbelievable’ stuff this week

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was surprised by Bukayo Saka's spectacular goal in the side's 4-0 win over Everton on Wednesday (March 1). The Gunners continued their surge towards the Premier League title with a comfortable victory against the Toffees.

Saka was at his usual best during the thrashing of Sean Dyche's side. The young English winger opened the scoring in the 40th minute. He rifled a right-footed finish past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and into the top corner from a tight angle.

It was an impressive striker from Arsenal's joint-top scorer, who has bagged 11 goals and nine assists in 33 games. His captain, Odegaard, was stunned by the Englishman's finish. He said in the Gunners' pre-match program ahead of their clash with Bournemouth on Saturday (March 4):

“Bukayo’s goal to put us in the lead against Everton was just an unbelievable finish. It took me by surprise when I saw it go in, but that’s the quality he has and what he can produce – even with his right foot."

Odegaard was also on the scoresheet, as was Gabriel Martinelli twice as the Gunners sailed to victory at the Emirates. Saka has scored some sensational goals this season, including a wonder strike against Manchester United in a 3-2 victory in January. However, his effort against Everton may just be the pick of the bunch as he managed the goal with his weaker foot.

Arsenal are open to selling Emile Smith Rowe in the summer

The Gunners may be looking to offload Smith Rowe.

Smith Rowe has rarely featured for Arsenal this season due to injury issues. The English attacker has made just eight appearances. His contract with the Gunners expires in 2026 but he could be heading towards the Emirates exit door.

According to Fichajes, Mikel Arteta and the club's hierarchy are considering selling the 22-year-old in the summer. He is highly regarded by clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

The competition for places in Arteta's attack has heightened following the £27 million signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion last month. Smith Rowe did impress last season when injuries weren't plaguing his development. He scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 37 matches.

Smith Rowe is back in Arsenal's squad following an injury spell but he is facing an uphill battle to become a regular starter. He could feature from the bench in the side's encounter with Bournemouth on Saturday.

