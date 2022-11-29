"It touched me" - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo insists that ball touched him after the first goal was credited to Bruno Fernandes 

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has implied that he was wrongfully denied his second goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, claiming that he made contact with Bruno Fernandes’ delivery.

Looking to secure passage to the last 16, Portugal squared off against Uruguay in their second Group H fixture at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Monday night (28 November). Following a cagey first half, the deadlock was finally broken in the 54th minute, with Cristiano Ronaldo wheeling away in celebration after seemingly making contact with Fernandes’ delivery.

The goal, however, was ultimately credited to Fernandes as the officials declared that Ronaldo failed to make contact with his cross. Had the goal been awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo, he would have become the joint-highest goalscorer for his country in World Cup history, matching Eusebio’s tally of nine goals.

The former Manchester United superstar was seemingly not convinced by the verdict, as he appeared to continue claiming that the goal was his, even after the final whistle. As reported by Ojogo, Ronaldo was caught saying:

“It touched me. The ball touched me!”

Fernandes scored another goal, this time from the penalty spot, in the third minute of stoppage time to seal a 2-0 win for Portugal.

Following the win, Portugal became the third team to qualify for the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, succeeding France and Brazil.

Bruno Fernandes admits he thought Cristiano Ronaldo scored Portugal’s opener against Uruguay

Cristiano Ronaldo was not the only Portuguese player who thought he broke the deadlock against Uruguay on Monday. Brace hero Fernandes also thought it was Ronaldo who gave his team the lead.

Speaking to the press after the game, Fernandes admitted that he meant it to be a cross for Ronaldo and thought that he had made contact with it. The Manchester United attacking midfielder said (via NDTV Sports):

“I celebrated as if it had been Cristiano's goal, it seemed to me that he had touched the ball, my aim was to cross the ball for him.

“What's important is that we were able to go to the next round and (secure) a very important win against a very tough opponent.”

Portugal need a point against South Korea on Friday (2 December) to progress as Group H winners.

