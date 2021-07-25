"It was tough" - Memphis Depay on his first Barcelona outing

Memphis Depay made his first appearance for Barcelona on Saturday in a pre-season friendly against Girona, scoring a goal from the spot in a 3-1 win for the Catalan giants.

Memphis joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Lyon in the ongoing summer transfer window. The 27-year-old has signed an initial two-year deal with the club.

In his first outing as a Barcelona player, Memphis came on in the 42nd minute and even got on the scoresheet. He scored the third and final goal for the club on the day, converting a penalty.

After the match, Memphis expressed how he felt after representing Blaugrana for the first time.

"It feels amazing to play in this shirt. It was tough, the first minutes in the match, but I really enjoyed it. The teammates helped me. I enjoyed it a lot," he told Barcelona's official channel.

Enjoyed playing with my new teammates today! 🙏🏽💜

Also happy with my first goal! ⚽️ #preseason #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/uFEfd93AFR — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) July 24, 2021

Memphis has incredible quality: Barcelona star Sergi Roberto

FC Barcelona v Girona - Pre-Season Friendly

Ahead of the Girona encounter, Memphis' new teammate Sergi Roberto heaped praise on the former Manchester United player. The 29-year-old detailed how he was left impressed by Memphis after only a few training sessions.

"Everyone knows about [Depay]. He has incredible quality, and he's proven this for Lyon and the Dutch national team. He's a fantastic player, and after only a few training sessions you can see the amazing quality that he possesses.

"I'm sure that he'll be able to help us a lot this season, and I'm sure he can't wait to get started," Roberto told the club's official channel.

Barcelona have three more friendlies scheduled before the start of the 2021-22 La Liga season. They will face Vfb Stuttgart, RB Salzburg and Juventus respectively before starting their league campaign against Real Sociedad on August 15.

