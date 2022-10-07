“It is tough on the street as a nightclub bouncer. But on the football pitch, it doesn’t work” – Paul Parker questions Manchester United star’s ‘idea of trying to be tough’

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has accused Red Devils midfielder Scott McTominay of trying too hard to be tough on the pitch.

The Scotsman has been one of the few United players who have earned plaudits for his performances in recent weeks but Parker believes McTominay isn't doing it right.

Speaking about McTominay's aggressive style of play, the pundit told BeMyBet:

“And as well as everyone keeps talking about Scott McTominay doing well and looking good, the reason why people are saying that is because he hasn’t been that good previously. Scott McTominay, his idea of closing off, is kicking people. If he can’t win the ball, he pulls them down, it becomes a wrestling match. That is his idea of trying to be tough in the midfield.”

Parker went on to compare the midfielder's style of toughness to a nightclub bouncer and questioned whether this approach would work on the pitch. He continued:

“It is tough on the street as a nightclub bouncer. But on the football pitch, it doesn’t work. Scott McTominay doesn’t achieve anything for Manchester United at the level that they want to go, and where they should be."

Scott McTominay's numbers for Manchester United this season

Will Scott McTominay start for the Red Devils in the Premier League this weekend?

The Scotsman has played seven games for Manchester United in the Premier League so far this season, starting in six of them He's also featured in two of the Red Devils' three matches in the Europa League, raising his overall number of appearances to nine games across all competitions.

McTominay came on as a substitute for Casemiro during the closing stages of United's Europa League clash with Omonia Nicosia on Thursday (October 6). However, he could be in the running to start Sunday's (October 9) fixture against Everton at Goodison Park.

