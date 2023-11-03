“It all turned out right” - Neymar sends message to fans from hospital bed as he vows to focus on ‘recovery’

Al Hilal forward Neymar has given an update on his knee surgery, stating that it was successful. His focus was now on recovery as he thanked his fans for their messages.

The Brazilian suffered an ACL injury in October while playing for Brazil against Uruguay and was ruled out for a few months. He underwent a knee surgery on Wednesday and posted a story on Instagram with the caption:

"It all turned out right. Thanks for the messages and now focus on recovery."

Neymar announced last month that he was in need of a surgery and wrote on Instagram:

"It's a very sad moment, the worst. I know I'm strong, but this time, I'm going to need my friends (family and friends) even more. It's not easy to go through injury and surgery. Imagine going through it all again after 4 months of recovery. I have faith, even too much … But I place my strength in God's hands so that he can renew mine. Thank you for the messages of support and affection."

Al Hilal also confirmed that their star player needed knee surgery and released a statement on X, previously known as Twitter:

"The medical tests Neymar underwent confirmed the Anterior Cruciate Ligament and Meniscus tear injury in his knee. He will be going through surgery and then a treatment program that will be determined later."

Reports suggest the Brazilian could miss the whole of the ongoing season and will be back just in time for the start of the 2024/25 season.

Doctor sure about Neymar returning to his best for Al Hilal

Dr. Cesar Quesada of Ripoll and Prado Medical Group, FIFA Medical Center of excellence, has given a positive update on Neymar. He believes that the Brazilian will be back to his best once he recovers well.

Quesada has ruled out Neymar for eight months and was quoted by MARCA as saying:

"This is a 31-year-old footballer, still with quite a future ahead of him. Today the recovery from an ACL injury is well standardised and although the times are long, about eight months, it is important to know that the return to the playing field is perfectly possible in very good conditions."

Neymar remains a doubt for Brazil's Copa America campaign next summer. The Al Hilal star also suffered an injury at the FIFA World Cup last year and missed a couple of matches.