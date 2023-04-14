"It is an ugly attitude”, “She was furious” – Journalist explains reason for alleged fight between Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother

Portuguese journalist Adriano Silva Martins has claimed that Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, share a cold relationship. According to Martins, it all started after Georgina removed one of Dolores’ favorite paintings from their Madrid home.

Cristiano Ronaldo started dating Georgina Rodriguez in 2016 when he was a Real Madrid superstar. The Spanish-Argentine model eventually moved into Ronaldo and his family’s villa in the "La Finca" neighborhood of Madrid.

After moving in, Georgina started redecorating the house, removing a painting that hung above the fireplace. The painting was then nowhere to be found. According to Martins, Dolores was upset at Georgina over the disappearance of the painting, which she supposedly admired.

Martins said on CMTV last month:

“I have been looking for the true reasons for this quarrel for some time, which has been going on for a long time. There are moments of greater closeness, and then there is a deafening silence.

“The first reason for the first big quarrel between Georgina and Dolores is this painting, which was in the main room of La Finca. Once you move in, it's normal to change the house, but to make the painting disappear is an ugly attitude, and I am a defender of Georgina.”

On April 14, Silva appeared on Spanish program "Noite das Estrelas" and revealed that the missing painting was kept in the garage, which made Dolores furious. He also claimed that Georgina Rodriguez’s painting had now replaced the missing painting.

He added:

“That painting was put in the garage. Dona Dolores was upset, and when she found out it was in the garage, she was furious. That house was under construction, and the painting disappeared. And now, what is above that fireplace is the portrait of our Gio [Georgina Rodríguez].”

“There is no healthy relationship between them, and this is the reality. There is no reason because they both dislike each other.”

Having been together for close to seven years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are expected to tie the knot eventually. In his interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan in November, Ronaldo revealed that he intended to marry long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez in the future.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to former Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia after sudden dismissal

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr relieved manager Rudi Garcia of his managerial responsibilities on 13 April. The decision came after Al-Nassr endured a goalless draw with Al-Feiha in their Saudi Pro League clash on Sunday (9 April). The draw left the Saudi Pro League aspirants in second place, three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo has since taken to social media to send his former coach a message, wishing him the best for the future.

He wrote [via the Mirror]:

“Pleasure to have worked with you. Wishing you all the best for the future.”

Curiously, Garcia’s dismissal came shortly after reports emerged that Ronaldo was dissatisfied with the way the team was playing under Garcia. Ronaldo played 12 matches under the French manager across competitions, scoring 11 times.

