“It is unacceptable” – Tottenham star hits out at Spurs fan who kicked Aaron Ramsdale after 2-0 defeat to Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has slammed a fan for kicking Arsenal custodian Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners managed to secure a 2-0 win in the north London derby. An own goal from Hugo Lloris and a long-ranger from Martin Odegaard helped Mikel Arteta's team seal the away win.

Ramsdale made a few important stops for the Premier League leaders. However, as the Englishman approached the byline to collect his belongings after the game, a home fan kicked the goalkeeper.

Tottenham star Dier has now hit back at the offender. He said (via Metro):

"I didn’t see it but obviously it is unacceptable and it shouldn’t have happened. There’s nothing more I can say."

george @StokeyyG2



Protect your players. Absolutely disgusting how Aaron Ramsdale is treated in this video. @FA Protect your players. Absolutely disgusting how Aaron Ramsdale is treated in this video. @FA Protect your players. https://t.co/9K9HDway55

Ramsdale, the victim, shared his take on the occurrence. He said:

"Spurs fans were giving me some crack second half, and I gave them some back. The few people I did give it to it was probably well greeted, in a sportsmanship way. But then a fan jumped over and gave me a little punch in the back."

Arsenal, meanwhile, extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table with the win against Tottenham. They currently have 44 points after 18 games and are eight points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Former Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho once heaped praise on Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Jose Mourinho had nothing but good things to say about Mikel Arteta and Arsenal after his Tottenham side defeated the Gunners by a scoreline of 2-0 back in 2020. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scored for Spurs in that game.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho lauded Arteta's team's tactical awareness. He said (via Mirror):

“Tactically, they are very good, they were very well organised, they were building with four, defending with five. Then in the second half, they tried to find triangles on the side and they gave us problems, problems that we managed to resolve because the players in this moment have good tactical culture."

The Portuguese added:

“And even above that, they have an incredible spirit, but they gave us problems because they are a good team and he (Arteta) is a good coach. But we deserved to win, I guess, because two amazing goals.”

Mourinho's comments came almost 25 months ago. The Gunners have improved leaps and bounds since. They currently look on course to win the league for the first time since 2003-04.

ArsenalCreator @ArsenalCreator1 Look at him, just fucking look at Granit Xhaka Look at him, just fucking look at Granit Xhaka🔥 https://t.co/RyJjE6mDqv

Poll : 0 votes