“It was unbelievable” – Ferdinand reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United stars dedicated goal celebration to PSP game that led to their success

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo and other United stars dedicated their goal celebrations to a PSP game Socom, an old-school version of Call of Duty.

In a recent chat with his former Red Devils teammate Ben Foster on the Fozcast show, Ferdinand said (via The Sun):

"We always used to play a game it was at Man United, on the PSP for those younger listeners it was a handheld PlayStation, we would play Socom - an old school Call of Duty - we used to spend hours on this game didn't we."

Ferdinand added:

"If we were doing an hours journey, ah that's not long enough you need like a two or three hour one so we can get amongst it, like two teams six versus six or five versus five, most of our squad other than the oldies like Gary Neville, Edwin and Giggsy."

He further said:

"I actually still say part of us winning and our culture was down to that game. Trust me because we were all together in it, like hating each other at times and arguing, people throwing PSP's it was unbelievable."

Speaking about the goal celebration, Ferdinand said:

"It was unbelievable we scored goals right, me Cristiano, Kieran Richardson, we done a celebration after one of the goals in testament to the game it was unreal honestly."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand shared the pitch for 221 matches during their time at Manchester United. They won many accolades together and shared a great rapport both on and off the pitch.

When Bruno Fernandes picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's current Portugal and former Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes once picked between him and Lionel Messi.

While fans and experts often take sides between the duo regarding who the better player is, Fernandes told 'The Dial Up' podcast:

“For me, Cristiano is the best I’ve ever seen. Messi and Cristiano are the best. You can’t say they are not the best players in the world, You can prefer one or the other. Italian people may like someone like Pirlo, English people may like Beckham more, you have your choice but what these two players [Messi and Ronaldo] have done for football is impressive.”

Fernandes and Ronaldo recently shared the pitch in Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier clashes against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

Poll : 0 votes