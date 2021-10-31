“It was an unbelievable performance” - Cristiano Ronaldo lauds Manchester United stars after thumping Tottenham victory

Cristiano Ronaldo has praised Manchester United's performance in their 3-0 victory over Tottenham. The Portuguese superstar starred for the Red Devils as they demolished Spurs to go into 5th in the Premier League.

Speaking after the game, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about the importance of the win against Tottenham. Especially after the 5-0 demolition at the hands of Liverpool last weekend. He said:

"We knew before the game that we had a tough week. We had results that we didn't expect. We were a little bit under pressure, a little sad. But we knew that we would give a good answer today. We played good. We started the game very well."

The Portuguese superstar was then asked about his excellent performance on the night, but was quick to credit the team's overall performance. He said:

"Of course my job is to help the team with my experience, with goals, with assists. I did it today and I feel so pleased about that. But in terms of the team, it was an unbelievable performance in my opinion."

Cristiano Ronaldo put in a Man of the Match performance for Manchester United, scoring and assisting on the night. The forward scored the game's opening goal with an incredible volley in the first half. He then set up Cavani to score United's second goal of the game.

Marcus Rashford made sure of the three points with a composed finish in the 86th minute to wrap up what was a must-win game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo will need to lead Manchester United from the front

Manchester United have a huge month ahead

Manchester United will need Cristiano Ronaldo to continue to produce these types of performances in the future as they enter a crucial month of their season.

The Red Devils face a plethora of important games this month, including Atalanta and Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League. They also play Manchester City and Chelsea in the Premier League. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job on the line, he will rely on Cristiano Ronaldo more than ever to help Manchester United turn around their season.

Manchester United kick off the month of November by traveling to Italy to face Atalanta on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Cristiano Ronaldo will almost definitely start upfront for the Red Devils as they look to consolidate their top spot in Group F.

