"It is unfortunate they did not qualify for the World Cup" - Lionel Messi opens up on Italy national team after Argentina's 3-0 win in the Finalissima

Argentina captain Lionel Messi felt their Finalissima game against Italy had the potential to be a World Cup semi-final match had the European champions qualified for the upcoming Qatar showpiece.

The Albiceleste comfortably won 3-0 last night as goals from Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala sunk the Azzurri at Wembley, the sight of their Euro 2020 triumph last July.

However, just months on from their crowning moment, Roberto Mancini's side failed to qualify for the World Cup, marking their second consecutive absence from the tournament.

Italy finished second in their group against Switzerland to drop into the playoffs, where they were stunned 1-0 by North Macedonia in March.

With Portugal also drawn into the same path, it was supposed to be an enticing finale between the last two European champions.

However, the Blues couldn't even get there, with Aleksandar Trajkovski's stoppage-time winner for North Macedonia sending Italy out.

The Selecao, who overcame Turkey in the other playoff semi-final, beat North Macedonia in the final to book their place at the 2022 World Cup.

Messi heaped praise on Italy after their game last night but regretted they couldn't make it to Qatar. Speaking to ESPN, he said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“It’s unfortunate that they did not qualify for the World Cup. It can easily be a World Cup quarter final or semi final match. They’re a great team.”

Italy appeared to have rebuilt themselves from the 2018 World Cup qualifying debacle by winning the European championship last year, their first since 1968.

They looked like strong contenders for the 2022 World Cup too, but the side endured a crushing deja vu instead, missing their flight to the finals once again.

Messi wins his second 'trophy' with Argentina

Messi finally got the monkey off his back by lifting his first international trophy in the form of the Copa America last year.

Last night, he got his hands on another one international silverware.

The Finalissima was a one-off clash between the reigning South American and European champions (essentially a 'super cup').

The fact it may not be a major tournament has divided the fans, many of whom feel it's merely a glorified friendly.

Nonetheless, Messi was ecstatic to win the prize following a fine display capped off with two assists.

